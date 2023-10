It’s all about fall and transitioning your adult beverages to match. One of Ji’s favorites is Cider and there are some health benefits like antioxidants and it’s gluten-free! The craft cider selection at the oldest natural wine bar. Webster’s wine bar in Logan Square is all about allowing the fruit in cider shine, unaltered. Ji stopped by for Thirsty Thursday!

WebsterWineBar.com

Instagram & Facebook: WebsterWineBar

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.