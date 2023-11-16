We’re going global with this week’s Thirsty Thursday spotlight… A lounge that’s inspired by a melding of two cultures — Japanese immigrants in Mexico and their influence on food and culture there.



This history is what inspired a cool new lounge in Wicker Park at the hip four corners intersection… It’s called Valedor …. A Spanish word for protector or guardian… And it’s true, you’ll feel insulated from the world and your troubles enough to relax a spell.

Opens November 27th

1620 N Milwaukee Ave

valedorchi.com

872-315-3062

Instagram @valedorchicago

