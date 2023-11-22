Rug tufting has become increasingly popular thanks to social media.
It could be a fun activity with your family and friends when you get together for the holidays.
One of the popular places to make your own is at Freestyle Ceramics and Tufting in Bridgeport. They’re also opening a new location in Andersonville – owner Erni Pun joins us now!
2927 S Archer Ave, South
New Location: 5127 N Clark St
773-940-1828
Instagram @freestyle_ceramics_tufting
Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m