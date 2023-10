They work in the snow and the sweltering heat. They see rats, maggots, sewage… you name it! So of course, we wanted to try their job! Sarah and Ji got their hands dirty to see if they could cut it while picking up trash on a streets and sanitation crew in Chicago.

