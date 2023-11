Chicago’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery is only the second one in the country, there’s a taproom, restaurant and bakery housed in a former railroad depot.



While they don’t brew the Guinness stout there… That’s always imported from St James’ gate in Dublin… They do have rotating experimental drafts using Midwest ingredients. We decided to try our hand at brewing!

901 W Kinzie St

guinnessbrewerychicago.com

Instagram @guinnessbrewerychi



Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m