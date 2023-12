They prep, paint, and clean the ice.. making sure it’s absolutely perfect for the Chicago Blackhawks. But the coolest part of their job- in my opinion- is that they get to drive the Zamboni! They’re super stars in their own right…So Sarah and Ji had to ask the Lead Ice Technicians at the United Center if we could try their job!

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m