It’s timeeeeeee!

The holiday season is here and it’s time to level up while customizing your home decor. Our next guests are here to prove styling isn’t as hard as it looks.



Laurie Kane and Cassi Nickolas from Treetime Christmas creations are going to show us how to use ribbons and flowers for simple upgrades to your garlands and more.

22102 N Pepper Rd.

Lake Barrington

treetime.com

847-527-8880

Instagram @treetimechristmascreations

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m