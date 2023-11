Today we’re shining a spotlight on a distillery right here in Chicago that celebrates the bounty of our city and Midwest. Water from Lake Michigan, regional grains — like from Paxton, Illinois – make whiskey aged in charred barrels made from Minnesota White Oak. Judson & Moore

3057 N Rockwell St

(773) 217-8815

judsonandmoore.com

Facebook & Instagram: @judsonandmoore

