This Sunday, November 12th is National Happy Hour Day, which means you don’t need an excuse to belly up to the bar at your favorite watering hole. We associate happy hour as an after work respite. But it actually started with the U.S. Navy as a morale booster with boxing matches, dancing and drinking on the USS Arkansas. The Booze was snuck onboard.

After World War II, Happy Hour specials were used as bait to attract customers when the economy was booming. The tradition continues to this day and for today’s Thirsty Thursday we are spotlighting cocktail bar Scofflaw.

The cocktail Ji learned to make is called The 20th Century after the 20th century limited express passenger train. It would travel from Chicago to New York City from 1902 to 1967.

Happy hour at Scofflaw

5 – 7 pm Sunday – Thursday

Classic Cocktails for $8

(773) 252-9700

3201 W Armitage Ave

scofflawchicago.com

Facebook: Scofflaw Chicago

