Known for American roots music from Country, Blues, Cajun and Zydeco, Fitzgerald’s in Berwyn is more than just a nightclub. Beyond being a musical gem, there’s good eats and bars – plural – on the entertainment campus, including a cocktail lounge – Sidebar. Cheers to Thirsty Thursday!

fitzgeraldsnightclub.com

Facebook & Instagram: @fitzgeraldsnightclub

X: @FitzGeraldsClub

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m