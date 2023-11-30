Just this week, River North’s Asador Bastian was listed as one of esquire’s best new restaurants, described as one of 50 places in America that foodies can’t stop dreaming about.



The restaurant is inspired by the bounty of Northern Spain’s Basque region, where mountains meet the sea… Think beautiful seafood and incredible beef … It’s dining at it’s finest… But the bar room is where you can pop in for a festive holiday cocktail, snacks or a full meal.

214 W Erie St

asadorbastian.com

Instagram @AsadorBastian

