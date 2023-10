Witches are riding their brooms and bringing the trick-or-treating fun throughout the Clarendon Hills neighborhood for the “Witches Ride”.



It’s all in the name of doing good for the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago —

Joining us now with more is Jeannie Sullivan – founder of The Witches Ride and Jenny Pace from the Clarendon Hills Infant Welfare.

Oct. 28th at 4 pm

Clarendon Hills

infantwelfare.org

Instagram @Ch_InfantWelfare

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m