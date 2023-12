The holidays are here! So the Rendez-Vous French pop-up market is bringing a taste of France to Michigan Avenue! Discover a curated selection of French inspired clothes, kitchenware, art and of course baked goods. Joining us now is Vincent Colombet- CEO of La Boulangerie + Co.

The Rendez-Vous Pop Up Market

Now – Dec. 23rd

875 N. Michigan

therendezvouschicago.com

Instagram Facebook @therendezvouschicago

