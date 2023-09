Public art can boost your mood when you least expect it. So the Oak Park Sculpture Walk is giving the community a reason to take a stroll outdoors. The Executive Director of the Oak Park Area Arts Council, Camille Wilson White joins us with the details.

708 358-5692

oakparkareaartscouncil.org

Instagram @oakparkareaartscouncil

Facebook opaac

Twitter @OPArtsCouncil

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.