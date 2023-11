Right now, is one of the busiest times for the Honeycomb Project — they’re Chicago’s go-to nonprofit for family volunteering by inspiring young people to give back.



We’re joined by Co-Founder Kristina Lowenstein and volunteer Aidan Chung to chat about their season of service that runs from now until New Years Day.

thehoneycombproject.org

Instagram @honeycombproject

Facebook @thehoneycombproject

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m