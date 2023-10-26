That was the McCabe Family on ABC’s “The Great Halloween Fright Fight”. What began as a Halloween family tradition has evolved into a YouTube empire. Plus they just won $50 thousand dollars for winning on the show! The family joined Spotlight Chicago in studio with all the details on their real-life haunted house.

Lehman Manor in West Chicago

Oct. 27 6pm – 10pm (Scare Only)

Oct. 28 2pm – 5pm (No Scare) 6pm – 10pm (Scare)

Oct. 29 2pm – 5pm (No Scare) 6pm – 9pm (Scare)

Oct. 30 6pm – 9pm (Scare Only)

Oct. 31 3pm – 5pm (No Scare) 6pm – 9pm (Scare)

Facebook: Lehman Manor

