If you’re getting tired of your same old candle collection – our next guest is helping you create a candle that’s uniquely you! Here to show us how the Black Luxe Experience is for everyone, Owners and Operators of Black Luxe Candle Co. – Brittany Taylor and Julius Dease.

1252 N Milwaukee Ave

blackluxecandles.com

Instagram @blackluxecandles

Facebook Black Luxe Candle Co

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m