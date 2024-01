There’s a lot of buzz around a Chicago-style hot dog croissant! This is a collaboration between the iconic Weiner’s Circle and Daisies… A Green Michelin starred restaurant… The croissant is only available for the month of January… And a limited amount are baked daily so check it out…

2375 N Milwaukee Ave

daisieschicago.com

Instagram & Facebook: @daisieschicago

