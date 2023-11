The Bridge Teen Center is a non-profit community center that provides free programs for teens to find purpose and direction.



They’re building the bridge to a brighter future for our young adults. Joining us now is founder and Executive Director Priscilla Steinmetz.

thebridgeteencenter.org

Instagram @TheBridgeTC

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m