For Thirsty Thursday this week, we’re helping last-minute shoppers that have beverage enthusiasts to gift for. We’re headed to the Beer Temple, where they revere more than just beer. This is an independent shop and taproom that prides itself in its highly curated selection and expert staff!

3173 N Elston Ave

craftbeertemple.com

773-754-0907

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m