It’s listed as one of the hottest restaurants in Chicago right now, and food and wine magazine said it was one of the best in the country. Thattu is shining a spotlight on Southwest Indian Coastal Cuisine from the region of Kerala, in the Avondale neighborhood.

thattu.com

Instagram & Facebook: @ThattuChicago

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.