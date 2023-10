It’s National Teen driving Safety Week and parents are being asked to talk to their teens about staying safe out on the roads. And for anyone who wants to take it a step further, the Autobahn Country Club offers teen drivers safety training. Take a look.

Autobahn Country Club:

3795 Centerpoint Way, Joliet

AutobahnCC.com

(815) 722-2223

Facebook & Instagram: AutobahnCC

Twitter: Autobahn_CC

