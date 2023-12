The Teddy Bear Trot – benefiting Lurie Children’s Hospital is this Thursday and Fleet Feet is showing up for the kids! Joining us now is Dave Zimmer – co-owner of Fleet Feet Chicago to talk all about it, and he’s also giving us tips for cold weather running.

Teddy Bear Trot

Thursday, December 7th

Fleet Feet Old Town

6 – 8pm

fleetfeetchicago.com

