It’s picture day here on Spotlight Chicago! No matter if you’re taking a selfie, or getting a professional portrait done — we’re learning how to get the perfect pet photo. A veteran photographer and Evanston Animal Shelter will be teaming up to do just that. Joining us now is the “Doctor Doolittle” of photographers – Davis Sutton.

Picture Day Event

December 28th

David Sutton Studios

3417 Church St, Evanston

Call ahead to sign up: 847-679-8090

Suttonstudios.com

evanstonanimalshelter.net

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m