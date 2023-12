The Hyde Park Art Center is on a mission to support independent artist-run spaces in Chicago. Their grant program “Artists Run Chicago” is just one of the programs making a big impact. Joining us now with details is Director of Exhibition Allison Peters Quinn and Eileen Rhodes – Founder of Blanc Gallery and recipient of a grant through this program.

