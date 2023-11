Diapers are expensive yet necessary and the average baby needs a diaper change 300 times a month. Not every parent can afford that. Here to educate us on the harsh realities of a child’s diaper needs is Amy Kadens – founder of Mod Collective. They’re an organization trying to close the diaper gap.

modcollective.org

Instagram @DiaperDollars

