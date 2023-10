Sunrise Day Camp provides children with cancer, and their often-forgotten siblings with weeks of summer camp experiences, totally free of charge.



There’s an upcoming event where you can help support this awesome cause. Here to tell us more is Addie Goodman the President and CEO of JCC Chicago and Michelle Nowinski.

Sunday, October 15

Lake County JCC

23280 N. Old McHenry Road

Lake Zurich

sunrise-walks.org/chicago

Instagram sunrisedaycampchicago

