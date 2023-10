With more than thirty years of experience as a retail executive and consultant, it can surprise many that Joshua Chernoff had a passion for sewing and quilting. Josh works often with recycled textiles to make decorative and functional accessories, but his art quilts of beloved pets are in high demand. Here’s our spotlight on “Suitable Fabrications“

SuitableFabrication.com

Instagram: Suitable_Fabrications

