Stan’s Donuts has now been in Chicago for 10 years.. And to celebrate, they’re teaming up with River North Fest to bring you… Stan’s Donut Fest! Joining us now with details and how you can taste some exclusive flavors is President of Doughboy Restaurant Group – Phil Wilson.

Celebrating 10 Years In Chicago

Saturday, January 20th

155 West Kinzie Street

stansdonutfest.com

Instagram & Facebook: @stansdonutschicago

Twitter: stansdonutschi

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m