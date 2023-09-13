Square dancing has been a tradition since the 17th Century, and one non-profit is dedicated to keeping it going for centuries to come! North Shore Squares was formed in 2017 and hopes to bring square dancing to all communities. With weekly classes, and monthly dances, there’s a chance for everyone to get involved. Here to teach us some moves, and a little more about the tradition, caller for north shore squares- Laura McDaniel.

NorthShoreSquares.com

UCanSquareDance.com

Facebook: North Shore Squares

