Anyone can be a star–

Feeling the rhythm and getting the body moving is for everyone — including those with physical, cognitive, and social differences.



One group that’s making dance accessible for all is Special Stars Inc.

And joining us now from their organization is Program Director and instructor Stephanie Clay.

specialstarsdance.org

(630) 896-8277

office@specialstarsdance.org

Facebook: Special Stars Inc

