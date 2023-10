We’re just starting to feel the crip air, that cool breeze and you already know — it’s about to get a lot colder soon. So, NewBeauty Magazine asked some of their Chicago readers for their favorites when it comes to winter skincare, and you said it’s all about serums. NewBeauty’s Senior Editor at large, Sarah Eggenberger joins us to share some of their top picks.

NewBeauty.com

Facebook & Instagram: NewBeauty

Facebook & Twitter: SarahEggenberger

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m