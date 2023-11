Planning ahead is the only way to get through the holiday season with the least amount of stress! So, the Rogers Park Business Alliance is helping you get ready early.



Joining us with details on the deals independent stores around Rogers Park are offering for Small Business Saturday is Business District Manager, Carolina Juarez.

Small Business Saturday

November 25

773.508.5885

RPBA.org

Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @RogersParkBA

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m