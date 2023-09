America might have fallen in love with our next guest at the 2018 NCAA March Madness tournament. But Loyola’s 104-year-old team chaplain has been beloved in the city of Chicago since 1961. Let’s remember she inspires students on and off the court. Sister Jean joins us with Loyola University graduate, Chavez Carter, to talk about how her mentorship helped him become an entrepreneur.

LoyolaRamblers.com

Instagram @loyolaramblers

tekkeez.com

Instagram @tekkeezloyola

