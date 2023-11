Instead of buying something new this holiday season — how about something old! The Vintage House Chicago hosts an annual holiday market filled with incredible vintage clothes and eclectic items. Joining us now is owner Maddie Rogers who brings local artists and sellers together to create a beautiful community.

4325 N. Ravenswood

December 2nd & 3rd

11am – 5pm

Vintagehousechicago.com

Instagram @vintagehousechicago

