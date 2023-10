If you want to train to become a race car driver or even just pretend to be one for a day, the Autobahn Country Club in Joliet has you covered! They let Ji and Sarah come out and race on their kart track, and even let them sit shot gun with a racecar driver to show us what it feels like speeding around the bends.

Location: 3795 Centerpoint Way, Joliet

AutobahnCC.com

(815) 722-2223

Facebook & Instagram: AutobahnCC

X: Autobahn_CC

