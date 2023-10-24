Halloween is next Tuesday, so it’s time to focus on who the holiday is all bout – the kids! Sarah had fun creating some kid friendly drinks.
Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m
by: Sarah Jindra
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sarah Jindra
Posted:
Updated:
Halloween is next Tuesday, so it’s time to focus on who the holiday is all bout – the kids! Sarah had fun creating some kid friendly drinks.
Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now