For millions of kids who live in poverty – Christmas isn’t filled with gifts and joy. That’s why the “Santa For A Day” program is helping to grant wishes for kids from the Chicago Housing Authority. Two thousand kids will be helped this year alone through the program! Joining us now to talk about how it all works is Rich Gentile – founder of Santa For A Day– and Tracey Scott – CEO of Chicago Housing Authority. Two thousand kids will be helped this year alone through the program.

santaforaday.org

Email: info@santaforaday.org

Instagram Facebook Twitter: @Satna4aday

