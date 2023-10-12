Runway Latinx 2023 is a one of its kind fashion show putting Latino designers from across the globe face to face with celebrities and sponsors. Joining Spotlight Chicago with details on this year’s ritual of fashion, is founder of Runway Latinx Arabel Alva Rosales and Costa Rican fashion designer, Oscar.

Runway Latinx:

October13 – October 15

runwaylatinx.com

pivotinginheels.com

Instagram: @runwaylatinx

Instagram: @pivotinginheels

Facebook: Runway Latinx

