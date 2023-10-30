Ahead of Veterans Day — creating incredible moments like this and to honor others who make America our home sweet home. Our next guest is a military veteran who uses his diner for good.
After starting it at age 77 – he’s inspiring other vets to become entrepreneurs like himself.
Marine Special Operations Veteran and Rosie’s Home Cookin’ owner Lynn Lowder joins us in studio to tell us his story.
1567 N. Aurora Rd
Naperville, IL
(630) 453-5113
Instagram and Facebook: @Rosies_Home_Cookin
Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m