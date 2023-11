Fight2Feed is a non-profit that feeds the hungry while reducing food waste in our community. This Thanksgiving – they’re on a mission to mobilize 16 hundred hot meals.



Joining us now is founder Jiwon McCartney to chat about their 10th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive.

Donate Or Volunteer:

Nov 22, 23, 24

McCormick Place East Kitchen

fight2feed.org

Instagram Facebook @fight2feed

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m