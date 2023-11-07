At the age of 12, Raynia Gregory survived Ovarian Cancer and got international attention as a runway model and fashion designer. Thanks to MM Milano’s accelerator program and Lurie Children’s star program, Raynia is healthy and thriving. She’s been featured in British Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and even launched her won non-profit. Joining Spotlight Chicago ahead of Walk The Runway For Cancer’s first fundraising event is Raynia Gregory and her mother Susan Gregory.

Runway For Cancer

Museum Of Contemporary Art Chicago

220 East Chicago Avenue

Saturday, November 11

6 – 10pm

Instagram: @rayniahgregory

rayniahgregory.com

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m