Diwali is around the corner – it’s the Festival of Lights celebrated in many Indian cultures.

This week – Raaz Couture is hosting a memorable fashion extravaganza at the Woodfield Mall in preparation.



They are a local south Asian fashion boutique on Devon Avenue that’s brought a few sneak peaks of some designed in studio. Joining us now is Ghazala Khan – owner and designer of Raaz Couture.

