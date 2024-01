The 17th annual Chicago Restaurant Week is almost here – where you can taste new cuisine from some of the best chefs in the city. Inviting you to the First Bites Bash — the kick-off event is chef Dominique Leach, and VP of Strategic Partnerships at Choose Chicago — Jordan Engerman.

First Bites Bash: Sold Out

Thursday, January 18th

Chicago’s Field Museum

Chicago Restaurant Week:

January 19th – February 4th

eatitupchicago.com

