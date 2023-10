Lurie’s Children’s Hospital is teaming up with Project ADAM to bring lifesaving skills to more people.

Their mission: To save lives by better preparing you for sudden cardiac events with “heart safe” CPR.

Joining us now to share what this initiative is all about is Jaclyn Reider — coordinator for Project Adam.

LurieChildrens.org/ProjectAdam

Instagram @LurieChildrens

Facebook Lurie Childrens

Twitter @LurieChildrens

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m