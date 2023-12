Start the year off with a premiere jazz performance! The Musical Arts Institute is putting on “The Big Dream Gala Concert” come January. It’ll be a night filled with special guest musicians. Joining us now is Michael Manson — Founder and Executive Director of the Musical Arts Institute.

“The Dream Big Gala Concert”

Saturday, January 13th

6 – 10 pm

Loews Hotel Rosemont

musicalartsinstitute.org

Instagram @themaichicago

