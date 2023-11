This week – the Pilsen neighborhood is celebrating Latino cuisine and culture through delectable dishes made by leading Latino chefs.



Joining us now to talk about “Pilsen Gourmet” happening this Friday is Chef Rodolfo Cuadros and Chef Esmirna Garcia.

Apollo’s 2000

2875 West Cermak Road

Friday, November 10th

7 – 10pm

Tickets: Eventbrite.com

Facebook: Pilsen Fest

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m