Our place is a non-profit dedicated to supporting teens and adults with developmental disabilities. They host programs and social events that connect members to the communities they are a part of.



Joining us to talk about their upcoming race to our place, executive director, Lisa Flanagan, and Development Director- Sylvia Berman-Peck.

Race to Our Place at Gillson Park, Wilmette

Sunday, October 1st, 10:30 am – 1 pm

847-881-4083

ourplaceofnewtrier.org

Instagram ourplaceofntt

Facebook Our Place

