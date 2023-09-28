Our place is a non-profit dedicated to supporting teens and adults with developmental disabilities. They host programs and social events that connect members to the communities they are a part of.
Joining us to talk about their upcoming race to our place, executive director, Lisa Flanagan, and Development Director- Sylvia Berman-Peck.
Race to Our Place at Gillson Park, Wilmette
Sunday, October 1st, 10:30 am – 1 pm
847-881-4083
ourplaceofnewtrier.org
Instagram ourplaceofntt
Facebook Our Place
Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.