Ring in the New Year with a party and a view. Make sure you’re dressed to the nines for the glitz and glam party at Offshore Rooftop. As we look back on 2023… Beverage Director Kylie McCalla is helping us make “Nostalgia” – one of their specialty cocktails as we chat about the party.

Offshore Rooftop

1000 East Grand

offshorerooftop.com

Instagram & Facebook: @offshorerooftop

