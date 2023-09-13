This Oak Park artist has been sharing her passion with the public for more than 30 years. She was the first artist to have her own studio in the Arts District, and you can check out some public art she has on display now at the Oak Park Sculpture Walk near Lake and Marion street. Since graduating from the Art Institute of Chicago, she’s studied in Paris, London, and even Brazil. Joining us, founder of Whatever Comes to Mind Studio, Tia Etu!

Whatever Comes To Mind Studio

Harrison and, S Humphrey Ave, Oak Park

